Delhi: 57 staff members at Ambedkar Hospital quarantined after patient tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : AP 57 staff of Delhi's Ambedkar Hospital quarantined after patient tests COVID-19 positive

At least 57 staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital were quarantined after a 40-year-old patient, who came in the emergency department, tested positive for coronavirus. According to the hospital, the woman from Jahangirpuri came to the hospital on April 16. "She was suspected of Covid-19...She expired on April 18," it said. The patient was attended by at least 57 staff, including doctors and nurses. "The doctors/staff have been advised for quarantine from today."

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi on Wednesday rose to 2,248, with 92 new cases and one more death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fatality was recorded on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of cases in India rose to 20,471. Till now, 652 people have lost their lives.

