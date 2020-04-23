Coronavirus death toll nears 1,85,000-mark globally; total number of cases cross 2.6 million

Image Source : AP Dr. Ala Stanford administers a COVID-19 swab test on Wade Jeffries in the parking lot of Pinn Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Stanford and other doctors formed the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to offer testing and help address heath disparities in the African American community. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The number of deaths due to the deadly coronavirus rose to 1,84,204 on early Thursday. Meanwhile, the total number of cases across the globe mounted to 2,637,414. According to John Hopkins University, the United States recorded 1,738 new Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. The Republican governors, urged on by President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states’ economies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and without adhering to the president’s own guidelines. Democratic governors are largely keeping strict stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures in place, resisting small pockets of Trump-aligned protesters and public pressure from the president.

Meanwhile, Germany has found itself well equipped now to weather the coronavirus pandemic. As the country moves to relax some restrictions this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel is pointing to the example of South Korea, which relied on its experience fighting a different coronavirus five years ago to combat COVID-19, as the way forward.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 25,000 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of active infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 187,327, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.

Wednesday saw 437 new deaths, bringing the total to 25,085 fatalities since the pandemic first broke out in the northern Lombardy region on February 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 2,943 additional recoveries were registered on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, bringing the total to 54,543. It was also the biggest daily recoveries recorded so far.

Here's the total number of cases of coronavirus across the globe:

