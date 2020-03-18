Coronavirus: Substandard sanitizer worth Rs 27 lakh seized, 6 held

Image Source : PTI Substandard sanitizer worth Rs 27 lakh seized, six held

Amid the coronavirus scare in the city, the police here have seized a stock of substandard sanitizer worth Rs 27 lakh and arrested six persons. As frequent cleaning of hands is advised to keep the coronavirus infection at bay, sanitizers are in great demand.

"Acting on atip-off, two people were held with a huge stock of substandard sanitizer from a flat in Market Yardarea on Sunday," said a crime branch officer.

During the investigation, the role of four others came to light, and all of them were arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he said.

While two of the accused manufactured the sanitizer which had no permission from the Food and Drug Authority, others were involved in distribution, he said.

The seized bottles bore the brand name ''Savior'' and carried labels of ''Made in Nepal'' and ''Made in Taiwan'', the officer added.

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area has recorded 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

