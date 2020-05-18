Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 52 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 615. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2282 after 52 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1527 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 50 have died, the state health department said on Monday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 4 out of the 52 fresh cases reported in the state. Besides, East Godavari contributed 5 new cases.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added no new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday, taking the total to 417. Krishna district reported fifteen new cases as its count rose to 382. Nellore and Chittoor districts in the red zone in Andhra, reported fifteen and seven fresh cases respectively. Four other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, the government extended the lockdown for two more weeks which will now be in place till May 31. The MHA yesterday released fresh guidelines on how the lockdown 4.0 will pan out in the nation with certain relaxations.

This time, the government has given more power to the states to further demarcate zones -- Containment zone, buffer zone, red zone, orange zone, green zone -- and decide on relaxations which will be given in these regions.

The Union Health Ministry listed parameters such as active coronavirus cases, doubling and fatality rates and cases per lakh population, for states and union territories to follow while categorising areas into red, orange or green zones. It also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones and outlined actions that have to be implemented in those areas to break the chain of transmission of the disease.

