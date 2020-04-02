Image Source : FILE Golden Temple's ex-Hazoori Ragi dies day after testing COVID-19 positive

Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar has died at around 4:30 am on early Thursday morning, due to coronavirus. KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary of Punjab Disaster Management earlier informed that Nirmal Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Nirmal Singh, who would have turned 68 on April 12, has recently returned from the UK and was undergoing treatment at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. He was hospitalised on March 31 with complications of breathlessness and dizziness.

On March 29, tests were carried out in Shri Guru Ramdas Research Institute of Medical Sciences after which he was referred to the Guru Nanak Hospital for advanced diagnosis.

The local police have sealed the nearby residences of Nirmal Singh in Amritsar to contain the spread of the virus.

Who was Nirmal Singh Khalsa?

Nirmal Singh was the first 'Hazoori Raagi' of the Golden Temple to be bestowed with the Padma Shri award. He had held large religious gatherings in Delhi and some other places after returning from abroad.

Coronavirus in Punjab

With Nirmal Singh's death, the number of coronavirus fatality in Punjab reaches to five while the number of positive cases in the state is 49

Earlier on Wednesday, four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab. Of these, two are residents of Mohali, while one is from Jagatpura village -- both located on the outskirts of state capital Chandigarh. The fourth case is from Ludhiana city, a contact of a positive case.

The state on March 9 tested the first positive case for coronavirus, who has been discharged.

