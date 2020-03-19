Image Source : ANI Coronavirus: Fake audio clip, letter of eminent doctors on COVID-19 goes viral

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis, a fake audio clip of famous cardiac surgeon and Founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty on prevention of the deadly virus has gone viral on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram. However, the Narayana Health hospital on Thursday took to Twitter and clarified that this is not Shetty's voice and it has been wrongly attributed to him.

Replying to user on Twitter, the hospital wrote: "Please note this audio clip is not of Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health. It has been incorrectly attributed to him."

In an audio clip, the voice claimed: "Everyone who has the coronavirus or is suspected of it, should not go get it tested. India has 1.4 billion people and the kits we have are less than 150,000 at this point of time."

The audio clip which went viral on social media, has been shared on news platforms and wrongly credited to Dr Shetty.

In a clip, the audio describe the day to-day symptoms a person who has been infected by the virus, inculding fatigue, mild fever, a cough and itchy throat in the initial three days to gastrointestinal issues, like diarrhea or cramps, body pain and continued fever in days four to six or seven.

According to the audio clip, by day eight or nine,"you may notice your symptoms starting to reduce.Someone whose symptoms of fever persist beyond day eight or nine should get themselves tested."

On Twitter, one user posted the audio clip of the Dr. Shetty with his image and wrote: "Friends this is very important, please listen to #DrDevishetty from @NarayanaHealth He gives Day wise symptoms of #coronavirus , Very important for comon people like us ...He is giving proper guidance."

"Thank you Sir Folded handsFolded hands. Need of an hour. Please RT and spread this right info, the user wrote.

Earlier in the day, debunking a fake viral message, attributed to eminent heart surgeon Naresh Trehan claiming that national emergency will be declared soon and people must collect cash, food and medicines, the doctor clarified it was "absolutely incorrect".

Naresh Trehan is the Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Medicity in Gurugram.

A viral message on social media quoted Trehan's office and claimed, "Just got news from Dr. Trehan's office through the PMO that India is going to declare a National Emergency in a day or two. Keep enough ration, medicins and enough cash. "

Trehan reacted sharply, saying, "Please disregard this message. This can lead to panic buying, hoarding and stampeding banks. This is not the need of the hour."

"We must stay calm yet vigilant in prevention measures. The nation needs every citizen to behave responsibly and spreading rumours is detrimental in the nation's battle against this disease."

With 181 individuals diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, people are rushing to keep themselves protected. Amid the scare are myths, misconceptions and misinformation about the deadly coronavirus.

In the wake of the coronavirus in India, panic has gripped the national capital and the fake news factory's business has been booming. The government has already cracked whip on such fake news forwards over social media.

As of Thursday morning, India has 148 active cases of coronavirus.

According to reports, the deadly COVID-19 has killed nearly 9,000 people around the world and affected over 2 lakh people globally.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh suspends inter-state bus service due to coronavirus spread

ALSO READ | 354 suspected coronavirus cases in Bihar; 113 quarantine patients released from isolation