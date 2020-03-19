354 suspected coronavirus cases in Bihar; 113 quarantine patients released from isolation

As many as 354 suspected cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Bihar, of which 113 patients were released from isolation after 14-day quarantine. No confirmed positive case has been reported so far in the eastern state.

A Health Department official said on Thursday that from January 15 to March 18, 354 persons returned from coronavirus-infected countries to Bihar and were placed under surveillance immediately.

He said that people arriving at the Patna and Gaya airports were made to undergo thermal screening. So far, more than 19,000 passengers have been screened at both airports.

He said that samples taken from 72 persons suspected to carry the virus have been tested so far, but not a single positive case found in Bihar.

According to the department, people coming from Nepal were being monitored and screened at 49 places in seven districts of Bihar adjoining Nepal. According to the official, till now more than two lakh people have been screened at these places, but not a single positive case has been reported.

On Wednesday, the Health Department ordered for the closire of shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and spas in all districts of Bihar till March 31.

According to the directive, gatherings of more than 50 persons has been stopped forthwith, except marriage functions. All cinemas have also been ordered shut till March 31.

The state government has also closed schools, colleges, universities, parks, zoos and museums till the month-end. All government and private hostels in the state have also been closed.