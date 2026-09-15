Saudi Arabia discovers 110 million tonnes of rare earth minerals, uranium-bearing ore in Medina

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia has discovered an estimated 110 million tonnes of raw materials ⁠containing uranium ​concentrations ​and other rare earth minerals in the Madinah region, Saudi ​state ⁠TV reported, quoting the kingdom's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

What rare earth minerals does Saudi Arabia find?

Speaking at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Prince bin Salman said the discovery includes high concentrations of rare earth elements together with promising concentrations of uranium, based on exploration and geological studies carried out at the site at Jabal Sayid, according to Arab News.

"Exploration and geological studies at the Jabal Sayid project in Madinah have revealed estimated resources of around 110 million tonnes of ore with high concentrations of rare earth minerals, especially the heavy elements, alongside promising concentrations of uranium," Prince bin Salman said.

The Minister said the Kingdom is seeking to leverage its diverse energy and mineral resources, stressing that diversification has become essential to supporting economic growth and ensuring supply security.

He said Saudi Arabia has strengthened its position as an active partner in the global energy markets.

Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions

On the Kingdom's civil nuclear programme and its recent landmark agreement with the US, Prince Abdulaziz said the deal would be governed by the 123 Agreement, 'special voluntary safeguard arrangements' and oversight by the IAEA, as reported by Al Arabiya.

Addressing concerns over Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions, he said the Kingdom does not intend to develop its nuclear programme in isolation from the international community or through secret activities or concealed facilities.

"The Kingdom does not seek to develop a nuclear program in isolation from the international community, nor through activities conducted in secrecy or facilities concealed deep within mountains," he said, in an apparent reference to the decades-long underground Iranian nuclear program.

"The Kingdom follows a clear approach founded on transparency, openness and international cooperation," he added.

Why Uranium discovery significant?

Saudi Arabia has continued to invest in diversifying its energy and mineral resources as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. The Kingdom is also pursuing domestic uranium extraction and civilian nuclear power as part of its broader energy diversification drive.

The discovery of naturally occurring uranium-rich ore is significant as it comes shortly after a US-Saudi agreement to develop a civilian nuclear programme in the Kingdom. The two countries signed the pact in July, along with a bilateral protection agreement, laying the foundation for what was described as a 'decades-long, multibillion-dollar partnership'.

Under the agreement, US companies would assist Saudi Arabia in developing its civilian nuclear energy programme. The deal also gives Riyadh the option to enrich uranium domestically without direct US oversight.

Also Read

President Xi, PM Modi reached most important consensus: China reveals big takeaway from BRICS Summit

Ukraine, Russia agreed to halt strikes on energy infra, says Trump; claims Iran wants 'quick' deal