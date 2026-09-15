Emmy Awards 2026 winners list: From Noah Wyle to Allison Janney, check the biggest wins of the night

Los Angeles:

The 2026 Emmy Awards are underway, with 'Law & Order: SVU' star Mariska Hargitay hosting television's biggest night. HBO's 'The Pitt' leads this year's nominations with 25 nods, nearly double its tally from last year. The medical drama is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, which it won last year, while Noah Wyle is nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Directing for a Drama Series. Seven cast members have also received nominations across the supporting acting categories.

'Hacks' is close behind with 24 nominations for its final season. The show has broken the comedy nomination record previously shared by 'The Bear' and 'The Studio', which each received 23 nominations. Jean Smart is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while Hannah Einbinder, Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs are also among the show's acting nominees.

Apple TV's 'Widow's Bay' has received 19 nominations in its first year, including Outstanding Comedy Series and a Lead Actor nomination for Matthew Rhys. 'Pluribus' has earned 18 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actress for Rhea Seehorn.

Netflix's 'Beef' leads the limited or anthology series field with 16 nominations, with Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan among its lead acting nominees.

Here is the full list of nominations and winners announced so far:

Reality Competition Program

'Dancing With the Stars' (ABC)

'RuPaul's Drag Race' (MTV)

'Survivor' (CBS)

'Top Chef' (Bravo)

'The Traitors' (Peacock) (WINNER)

Outstanding Variety Series

'The Daily Show' (Comedy Central)

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC)

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (HBO Max)

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' (CBS)

'Saturday Night Live' (NBC)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, 'Paradise'

Gary Oldman, 'Slow Horses'

Mark Ruffalo, 'Task'

Rufus Sewell, 'The Diplomat'

Noah Wyle, 'The Pitt' (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, 'The Gilded Age'

Chase Infiniti, 'The Testaments'

Keri Russell, 'The Diplomat'

Rhea Seehorn, 'Pluribus' (WINNER)

Zendaya, 'Euphoria'

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 'Wonder Man'

Steve Carell, 'Rooster'

Matthew Rhys, 'Widow's Bay'

Jason Segel, 'Shrinking'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary'

Ayo Edebiri, 'The Bear'

Elle Fanning, 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

Lisa Kudrow, 'The Comeback'

Jean Smart, 'Hacks' (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Claire Danes, 'The Beast in Me'

Sally Field, 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'

Carey Mulligan, 'Beef'

Sarah Pidgeon, 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette'

Sarah Snook, 'All Her Fault'

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed, 'Bait'

Jason Bateman, 'Black Rabbit'

Charlie Hunnam, 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story'

Oscar Isaac, 'Beef'

Matthew Rhys, 'The Beast in Me' (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, 'The Four Seasons'

Paul W. Downs, 'Hacks'

Harrison Ford, 'Shrinking'

Nick Offerman, 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

Stephen Root, 'Widow's Bay' (WINNER)

Michael Urie, 'Shrinking'

Tayler James Williams, 'Abbott Elementary'

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, 'The Pitt'

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Shawn Hatosy, 'The Pitt'

Gerran Howell, 'The Pitt'

Jack Lowden, 'Slow Horses'

Tom Pelphrey, 'Task' (WINNER)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, 'Pluribus'

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, 'Widow's Bay'

Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'

Janelle James, 'Abbott Elementary'

Kate O'Flynn, 'Widow's Bay' (WINNER)

Michelle Pfeiffer, 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

Megan Stalter, 'Hacks'

Jessica Williams, 'Shrinking'

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Deardon, 'The Pitt'

Fiona Dourif, 'The Pitt'

Allison Janney, 'The Diplomat' (WINNER)

Katherine LaNasa, 'The Pitt'

Sepideh Moafi, 'The Pitt'

Julianne Nicholson, 'Paradise'

Karolina Wydra, 'Pluribus'

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, 'Abbott Elementary'

Christopher Storer, 'The Bear'

Andrew DeYoung, 'The Chair Company'

Lucia Aniello, 'Hacks'

Mary Lou Belli, 'The Ms. Pat Show'

Hiro Murai, 'Widow's Bay'

Directing for a Drama Series

Salli Richardson Whitfield, 'The Gilded Age'

Hanelle M. Culpepper, 'Paradise'

Noah Wyle, 'The Pitt'

Vince Gilligan, 'Pluribus'

Saul Metzstein, 'Slow Horses'

Salli Richardson Whitfield, 'Task'

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary'

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, 'The Chair Company'

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, 'The Comeback'

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, 'Hacks'

Anthony King, 'Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat'

Katie Dippold, 'Widow's Bay'

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn, 'The Diplomat'

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill, 'The Pitt'

Valerie Chu, 'The Pitt'

Vince Gilligan, 'Pluribus'

Will Smith, 'Slow Horses'

Brad Ingelsby, 'Task'

Drama Series

'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

'The Gilded Age' (HBO Max)

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' (HBO Max)

'Paradise' (Hulu)

'The Pitt' (HBO Max)

'Pluribus' (Apple TV)

'Slow Horses' (Apple TV)

'Your Friends and Neighbors' (Apple TV)

Comedy Series

'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

'The Bear' (FX)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'Margo's Got Money Troubles' (Apple TV)

'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Shrinking' (Apple TV)

'Widow's Bay' (Apple TV)

Limited or Anthology Series

'All Her Fault' (Peacock)

'The Beast in Me' (Netflix)

'Beef' (Netflix)

'DTF St. Louis' (HBO Max)

'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette' (FX)

Also read:

Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, full list of nominations and everything else