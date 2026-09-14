Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, full list of nominations and everything else

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on September 14, bringing together some of the biggest names and shows in television. The Pitt, Hacks and The Bear are among the major contenders this year, while several popular shows have earned nominations across the drama, comedy and limited-series categories.
For viewers in India, the ceremony will be available live on JioHotstar in the early hours of September 15. The red carpet and pre-show coverage will begin at 4:30 AM IST, while the main ceremony will start at 5:30 AM IST.
When and where to watch the 2026 Emmy Awards in India?
The 78th Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony. In India, viewers can watch the Emmy Awards live on JioHotstar on Tuesday, September 15. The red carpet coverage will begin at 4:30 AM IST, followed by the main awards ceremony at 5:30 AM IST.
In the US, the ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on September 14.
Emmy Awards 2026 nominations
The major categories and nominees include:
Drama series
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
Drama lead actress
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Drama lead actor
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Drama supporting actress
- Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Drama supporting actor
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Gerran Howell, The Pitt
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow’s Bay
Comedy lead actress
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Comedy lead actor
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
- Steve Carell, Rooster
- Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Comedy supporting actress
- Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter, Hacks
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Comedy supporting actor
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Limited series and television movie
Limited series
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Television movie
- Heads of State
- Miss You, Love You
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Limited series/TV movie lead actress
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Carey Mulligan, Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Limited series/TV movie lead actor
- Riz Ahmed, Bait
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac, Beef
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Limited series/TV movie supporting actress
- Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
- Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
- Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef
- Constance Zimmer, Love Story
Limited series/TV movie supporting actor
- Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Gadd, Half Man
- David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
- Charles Melton, Beef
- Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
- Variety and reality competition
Variety series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Reality competition programme
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
With a strong mix of established favourites and newer shows in contention, the 2026 Emmy Awards will see several closely watched races across the drama, comedy and limited-series categories. Indian viewers can catch the ceremony live on JioHotstar from 5:30 AM IST on September 15.
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