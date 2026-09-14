Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, full list of nominations and everything else

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on September 14, bringing together some of the biggest names and shows in television. The Pitt, Hacks and The Bear are among the major contenders this year, while several popular shows have earned nominations across the drama, comedy and limited-series categories.

For viewers in India, the ceremony will be available live on JioHotstar in the early hours of September 15. The red carpet and pre-show coverage will begin at 4:30 AM IST, while the main ceremony will start at 5:30 AM IST.

When and where to watch the 2026 Emmy Awards in India?

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony. In India, viewers can watch the Emmy Awards live on JioHotstar on Tuesday, September 15. The red carpet coverage will begin at 4:30 AM IST, followed by the main awards ceremony at 5:30 AM IST.

In the US, the ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on September 14.

Emmy Awards 2026 nominations

The major categories and nominees include:

Drama series

The Diplomat The Gilded Age A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Paradise The Pitt Pluribus Slow Horses Your Friends & Neighbors

Drama lead actress

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age Chase Infiniti, The Testaments Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Zendaya, Euphoria

Drama lead actor

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Drama supporting actress

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt Fiona Dourif, The Pitt Allison Janney, The Diplomat Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt Julianne Nicholson, Paradise Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Drama supporting actor

Patrick Ball, The Pitt Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt Gerran Howell, The Pitt Jack Lowden, Slow Horses Tom Pelphrey, Task Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Margo’s Got Money Troubles Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking Widow’s Bay

Comedy lead actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy lead actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man Steve Carell, Rooster Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay Jason Segel, Shrinking Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Comedy supporting actress

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles Megan Stalter, Hacks Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Comedy supporting actor

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons Paul W. Downs, Hacks Harrison Ford, Shrinking Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay Michael Urie, Shrinking Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Limited series and television movie

Limited series

All Her Fault The Beast in Me Beef DTF St. Louis Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Television movie

Heads of State Miss You, Love You People We Meet on Vacation Remarkably Bright Creatures Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Limited series/TV movie lead actress

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures Carey Mulligan, Beef Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Limited series/TV movie lead actor

Riz Ahmed, Bait Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Oscar Isaac, Beef Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Limited series/TV movie supporting actress

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef Constance Zimmer, Love Story

Limited series/TV movie supporting actor

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis Richard Gadd, Half Man David Harbour, DTF St. Louis Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis Charles Melton, Beef Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning Variety and reality competition

Variety series

The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Saturday Night Live

Reality competition programme

Dancing With the Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race Survivor Top Chef The Traitors

With a strong mix of established favourites and newer shows in contention, the 2026 Emmy Awards will see several closely watched races across the drama, comedy and limited-series categories. Indian viewers can catch the ceremony live on JioHotstar from 5:30 AM IST on September 15.

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