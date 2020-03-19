Chhattisgarh suspends inter-state bus service due to coronavirus spread

Chhattisgarh shuts down inter-state bus service due to COVID 19 threat (Representational image)

Chhattisgarh government has suspended inter-state bus service in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 2 lakh people and killed over 9,000 globally. The Chhattisgarh government has taken the decision to suspend inter-state bus service as cases of COVID 19 being reported from the neighbouring states. As of now, India coronavirus confirmed cases stands at 169. Earlier in the day, the state recorded its first COVID 19 case after a Raipur woman with travel history to London tested positive.

Chhattisgarh reports first COVID 19 case after Raipur woman tests positive

Raipur in Chhattisgarh has reported its first case of coronavirus. The woman, who has tested COVID 19 positive, returned from abroad along with his entire family, informed an AIIMS official.

This is also the first COVID 19 confirmed case in Chhattisgarh. Also two more coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, one more in Tamil Nadu, one in Andhra have been reported as coronavirus continue to spread in the country.

Amid coronavirus spread, Railways cancels 84 more trains, 155 cancelled till Mar 31

Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, in view of low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 155.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Punjab to ban public transport from March 21

ALSO READ | Coronavirus affect: IndiGo announces pay cut for all employees amid COVID-19 pandemic