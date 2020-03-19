Coronavirus affect: IndiGo announces pay cut for all employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : FILE Coronavirus effect: IndiGo announces pay cut for all employees, will himself take 25 per cent cut in salary

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on Thursday announced pay cut for all employees, will himself take 25 per cent cut in salary, amid coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that he himself will accept 25 per cent cut in salary. He further added that senior vice presidents and above are taking 20 per cent pay cut, while vice presidents, cockpit crew are accepting 15 per cent pay cut

"With the precipitous drop in revenues, the very survival of the airline industry now at stake, said IndiGo CEO while announcing pay cut.

The decision comes after IndiGo's flight operations chief Ashim Mitra has sent out an email to the pilots on Thursday morning warning them of some tough decisions to be taken in the near future.

"Economic environment in aviation sector has deteriorated significantly and it has become necessary to initiate some tough decisions over the next few days and weeks," Mitra has written.

Mitra stated in his email: "Economic environment has deteriorated significantly and no airline is insulated from this severe downturn."

"It has become a necessity to initiate some tough calls and we are working on a string of measures that will be shared and implemented over the next few days and weeks."

