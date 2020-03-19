Coronavirus: Punjab to ban public transport from March 21

Image Source : PTI Representative image

The Punjab government on Thursday ordered a ban on the public transport system from March 21, as the number of positive cases affected by coronavirus across the country rose to 166. The decision was taken after a meeting of the state cabinet earlier in the day, as per news reports. Further, the state government has reduced the limit for permissible public gatherings to 20 people, down from 50 earlier.

Meanwhile, a man who passed away in the Nawanshahr district a fortnight ago was on Thurday found to be affeted by coronavirus. The 72-year-old man had travelled back from Germany via Italy, authorities said. Punjab had earlier reported a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The number novel coronavirus cases rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

