Jannat Zubair, brother Ayaan chased on highway, face physical assault; team reveals 'distressing incident'

New Delhi:

TV actress and social media personality Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were allegedly physically assaulted and chased on the highway in broad daylight on Sunday. However, both Jannat and Ayaan are safe. The investigation is ongoing and police authorities are actively looking into the matter.

On Monday, Team Jannat Zubair shared an update on the incident through a post on Jannat Zubair’s Instagram profile. The statement read, "Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. ~Team Jannat Zubair (sic)."

The caption of the post read, "We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information (sic)."

Jannat Zubair's acting career and social media presence

For the unversed, Jannat Zubair is a television actress who has appeared in several popular shows, including Tu Aashiqui. She began her acting career as a child artist and featured in serials like Phulwa and Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora.

She has also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, and The Traitors India. She has a strong social media presence, with 51.8 million followers on Instagram.

Ayaan Zubair began acting career as a child artist

On the other hand, Ayaan Zubair, Jannat Zubair's younger brother, is also a TV actor who began his career as a child artist. He is best known for portraying young Crown Prince Salim in Jodha Akbar, a hit show on Zee TV.

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