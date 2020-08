Image Source : FILE PHOTO | PTI Lockdown in Manipur extended till August 31

In light of the rising coronavirus cases, the complete lockdown in the state of Manipur has been extended till August 31. As per latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) figures, Manipur's active COVID-19 cases have surged past 1,800. As many as 2,300 people in the state have recovered after contracting the virus while there have also been 13 deaths.

Image Source : ANI Lockdown in Manipur extended till August 31

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage