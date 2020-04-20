17,656 coronavirus cases, 559 deaths in India so far. Check state-wise tally

The coronavirus cases in India have soared to 17656, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health at 6 pm on Monday. The figure includes 14,255 active cases and 559 deaths. At least 2,842 infected patients were either cured, discharged or migrated. Maharashtra remained on the top with 4,203 confirmed cases of the virus while 223 died of the infection. Delhi stood next with 2003 patients while 45 were reported dead. Here is a statewise tally of the coronavirus cases in India.
STATEWISE TALLY OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA
|S.NO.
|STATES/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 77 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/MIGRATED/DISCHARGED
|DEATHS
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|722
|92
|20
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|17
|1
|5
|Bihar
|96
|42
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|26
|13
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|25
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2003
|290
|45
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1851
|106
|67
|11
|Haryana
|233
|87
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|350
|56
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|42
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|395
|111
|16
|16
|Kerala
|402
|270
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1485
|127
|74
|19
|Maharashtra
|4203
|507
|223
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|68
|24
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|26
|Punjab
|219
|31
|16
|27
|Rajasthan
|1478
|183
|14
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1477
|411
|15
|29
|Telengana
|873
|190
|21
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|44
|11
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|1176
|129
|17
|32
|West Bengal
|339
|66
|12
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|17656*
|2842
|559
|SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE