17,656 coronavirus cases, 559 deaths in India so far. Check state-wise tally

The coronavirus cases in India have soared to 17656, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health at 6 pm on Monday. The figure includes 14,255 active cases and 559 deaths. At least 2,842 infected patients were either cured, discharged or migrated. Maharashtra remained on the top with 4,203 confirmed cases of the virus while 223 died of the infection. Delhi stood next with 2003 patients while 45 were reported dead. Here is a statewise tally of the coronavirus cases in India.

STATEWISE TALLY OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA

S.NO. STATES/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 77 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/MIGRATED/DISCHARGED DEATHS 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 722 92 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 17 1 5 Bihar 96 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2003 290 45 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 1851 106 67 11 Haryana 233 87 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 350 56 5 14 Jharkhand 42 0 2 15 Karnataka 395 111 16 16 Kerala 402 270 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1485 127 74 19 Maharashtra 4203 507 223 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 68 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 219 31 16 27 Rajasthan 1478 183 14 28 Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 29 Telengana 873 190 21 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 44 11 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1176 129 17 32 West Bengal 339 66 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 17656* 2842 559 SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage