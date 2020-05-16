Image Source : TWITTER/@AROGYAANDHRA Coronavirus in Andhra: 48 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 608. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2205 after 48 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1353 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 49 have died, the state health department said on Saturday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 9 out of the 48 fresh cases reported in the state. Besides, Visakhapatnam contributed 4 new cases.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added nine new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday, taking the total to 413. Krishna district reported seven cases as its count rose to 367. Nellore and Chittoor districts in the red zone in Andhra, reported nine and eight fresh cases respectively. Five other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 86,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 85,940 including 2,752 patients while 30,153 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is under the second extended lockdown period, imposed till May 17 but likely to be extended further, however, some more relaxations may be provided in the next phase of lockdown.

India is now registering over 3,000 cases per day, which has become a concern for the health authorities and the government. According to Worldometer figures, India is currently at the 12th spot of having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

