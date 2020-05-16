Coronavirus in Odisha: 65 new COVID-19 cases, Ganjam tally reaches 277; state total at 737

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 65 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 737

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 737 after 65 new cases were reported on Saturday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 568, while 166 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Three persons (two from Bhubaneswar and one from Ganjam) have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Jajpur reported 31 fresh cases, Ganjam 13 and Cuttack six. While Kendrapara and Puri reported four cases each, three cases were detected in Khurda and two each in Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh.

Sixty-two new cases were detected among those in quarantine centres, they said.

Three persons who were in home quarantine also tested positive. One of them had a travel history to a state worst hit by coronavirus, and the other two came in contact with him.

Sources in the health and family welfare department of the state said a total of 86,140 samples have been tested so far, of which 4,221 were tested on Friday.

Of the 30 districts in Odisha, 21 have so far reported COVID-19 cases.

Ganjam in south Odisha has reported the highest number of cases at 277, followed by Jajpur at 121, Balasore at 102, Khurda (56), Bhadrak (46), Sundergarh and Kendrapara (26 each), Puri (18) and Angul (15), they said.

Eleven cases have been reported from Mayurbhanj, Cuttack (10), Nayagarh (six), Jagatsinghpur (five), and four each in Keonjhar and Boudh districts.

Two cases each have been detected in Bolangir, Deogarh, Kalahandi and Jharsuguda districts, and one each in Koraput and Dhenkanal districts, the officials added.

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 86,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 85,940 including 2,752 patients while 30,153 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is under the second extended lockdown period, imposed till May 17 but likely to be extended further, however, some more relaxations may be provided in the next phase of lockdown.

India is now registering over 3,000 cases per day, which has become a concern for the health authorities and the government. According to Worldometer figures, India is currently at the 12th spot of having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

(With PTI Inputs)

