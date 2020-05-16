Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 91 fresh cases, state's tally mounts to 4838; death toll at 125 

After 91 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4838 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1440 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4838 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 29,100 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|33
|Bharatpur
|123
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|68
|Bikaner
|41
|Barmer
|17
|Churu
|33
|Dausa
|32
|Dholpur
|24
|Dungarpur
|36
|Jaipur
|1440
|Jaisalmer
|47
|Jhunjhunu
|54
|Jodhpur
|986
|Jhalawar
|48
|Karauli
|9
|Kota
|319
|Nagaur
|158
|Pali
|113
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|26
|Tonk
|144
|Udaipur
|336
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 86,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 85,940 including 2,752 patients while 30,153 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.