Conman Sukesh's EXPLOSIVE letter to Delhi L-G: 'Was forced to pay Rs 10 crore to AAP minister Satyendra Jain'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Conman Sukesh creates trouble for AAP minister jain.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote an explosive letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain had forced him to pay Rs 10 crore.

Chandrashekhar filed a complaint with the L-G and alleged that Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail number-7, was threatening him through DG Prison and jail administration to withdraw a complaint filed in the high court.

‘Paid Rs 10 crore to Jain as a protection money’

The conman claimed that he paid an amount of Rs 10 crore to Jain as a protection money, and he knew Jain since 2015. The conman claimed that he had contributed over Rs 50 crore to the party as he was promised an important position within the party in South India.

"I have been lodged in jail since 2017 and I have known, Mr. Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crore to AAP on promise of giving me important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha following the expansion," a hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh, read.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe conman's handwritten letter

BJP gets ammo against AAP in the election season

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "AAP and it’s jailed Jail Minister Satyendra Jain conned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, extracted 10 crore as protection (in Tihar) money and 50 crore for an influential party position in South India. AAP leaders are extortionists. Satyendra is still a minister in Kejriwal’s Govt…"

Another BJP leader Smabi Patra also tweeted, "This is huge! Sukesh Chandrasekhar paid protection money to now Jailed AAP Minister Satyendra Jain. About 50 crore was paid to the party as well No doubt there’s a reason why AAP is called as #KattarCorruptParty."

(With IANS input)

Also Read: 'Home-cooked food, body massage': ED complains about Satyendra Jain getting VIP treatment inside Tihar jail

Latest India News