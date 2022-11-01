'Home-cooked food, body massage': ED complains about Satyendra Jain getting VIP treatment inside Tihar jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Satyendra Jain

Aam Aadmi Party minister Santendra Jain is getting VIP treatment inside Tihar Jail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed. Jain, arrested by the ED for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody. The ED had arrested Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The probing agency, in this regard, has submitted an affidavit in the court alleging that the corruption-accused minister is spending nothing but a luxirious life inside Tihar Jail. It has also submitted all the CCTV footage as evidence of Jain's luxury in Tihar Jail to the court.

In its affidavit, the ED has complained that the AAP leader is getting all the facilities like body massages. According to the CCTV footage, the jail superintendent meets Jain every day against the rules to enquire about his well-being. Also, defying the court order, the leader is being provided with home-cooked food inside jail.

According to the probing agency, Jain's wife Poonam often visits him inside the jail, which is against prison rules. ED claims that as per the CCTV footages, Jain often meets other accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain inside his cell in Tihar, which is not good for the case.

The Tihar Jail authorities have however refuted all the claims.

