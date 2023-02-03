Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes dig at PM Modi, calls Adani issue 'storm in tea cup'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Jairam Ramesh described the developments involving Adani Group as a 'storm in a tea cup' and said the cup belongs to none other than PM Modi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed on Friday that a senior government official has described the recent developments involving the Adani Group as a 'storm in a tea cup' and said the cup belongs to none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "A responsible senior official has dismissed the Adani affair as a storm in a tea cup. Well, he accepts it as a storm. As for the tea cup, it is of none other than the PM himself. No ordinary tea cup!" the former Union minister wrote on Twitter.

His remarks came after the opposition stepped up its attack on the BJP-led government over the Adani issue and slammed it for not taking action against the business conglomerate. US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Adani Group calls Hindenburg's allegations 'unsubstantiated'

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group on Sunday (January 29) likened the damning allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research to a calculated attack on India, its institutions and growth story, saying the allegations are nothing but a lie.

In a 413-page response, Adani Group said the report was driven by an ulterior motive to create a false market to allow the US firm to make financial gains.

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," it said.

"This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors," it added.

