Congress' Chintan Shivir: Divide in party over Rahul Gandhi being party chief?

Sources said a section of leaders remained silent when the party was discussing Rahul Gandhi's position in the party.

As Congress organises its three-day-long Chintan Shivir — which had over 450 leaders in attendance — there are rumours that the Grand Old Party is divided over whether Rahul Gandhi should be made the national president.

Sources said when the top leaders were discussing who would lead the party, a section of Congress leaders remained silent. Many, however, came in support of Rahul Gandhi and said he should be named the national president at the earliest.

On noticing that there was discontentment among some leaders, Sonia Gandhi diverted the topic of Rahul's presidentship. The interim president said as of now Rahul Gandhi would focus on public awareness by travelling across the country.

The three-day-long "Nav Sankalp Shivir" of Congress began in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday. The party's last "Chintan Shivir" was held in the year 2013 in Jaipur. Ajay Maken, who is the party's general secretary, said that this Chintan Shivir will usher in a new era in the party.

With over 450 leaders in attendance, the Shivir will have group discussions and brainstorming sessions for the grand old party, whose political strength is shrinking across the country. With its full-fledged government only in two states, the party is trying hard to win back its lost political fortune.

The Nav Sankalp Shivir is an attempt to infuse new energy into the party cadre by bringing much-awaited changes to the Congress party. Six committees have been formed by Congress President to look into various aspects of the party's revival.

Day one of the session began with the Congress president's opening remark wherein she asked everyone to keep the party above personal interests and also asked leaders to pay back as Party has given a lot to everyone. The interim Congress chief also mentioned that it's time to pay back. She also attacked Modi Government for polarisation and misusing institutes and agencies.

The Party General Secretary, Ajay Maken, while addressing a press conference said the grand old party has not been able to use the tools of the democracy like its opponent, hence party is mulling bringing some path-breaking reforms in its organization and functioning.

