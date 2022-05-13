Congress' Chintan Shivir: '5 AM' welcome by party workers, leaders to Rahul Gandhi on way to Udaipur | Watch

Congress' Chintan Shivir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by party workers at Chittorgarh Railway Station early today morning on his way to Udaipur for the party's Chintan Shivir. The video was shared by Congress MP Manickam Tagore. "At 5 am , Chittorgarh Railway station . Our congress leader #RahulGandhi being greeted by congress workers and local leaders," said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed with flowers and slogans by party workers and leaders as he stepped down from the train and greeted people with folded hands. Gandhi on Thursday had boarded a train for Udaipur from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station along with some other senior leaders of the party as he headed to the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir'. The former Congress chief was also welcomed by coolies at the Sarai Rohilla station and their delegation shared its concerns with him.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi takes train to Udaipur to attend Congress's 3-day Chintan Shivir

The Congress had booked two bogies of the train as many party leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, were travelling along with Gandhi in the train to attend the session from May 13 to May 15. The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years. The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges. About 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups. These discussions will continue on the first and second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

Also Read | Congress' 3-day Chintan Shivir begins today: What's on agenda | Details inside

Latest India News