Congress' 3-day Chintan Shivir begins today: What's on agenda | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal arrives for the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

Highlights On the first day, Sonia Gandhi will address the Shivir

Communal polarisation, farmers' issues, strengthening party to be discussed

"One Family One Ticket" strategy is also on the agenda for discussion

Congress Chintan Shivir: The Congress is holding a crucial three-day-long brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on May 13, 14 and 15. The 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years. The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had announced in March after the results of five Assembly elections were declared that the party would hold a ‘Chintan Shivir’ soon. It will begin today afternoon following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups. Every group will have 60 to 70 people. No paper discussion will take place. These discussions will continue on the first and second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi takes train to Udaipur to attend Congress's 3-day Chintan Shivir

Agenda for discussion

Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir will emphasize on discussions over 'communal polarization', farmers' issues and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections. Leaders will discuss the Centre-State relationship, the situation of the northeastern states and the Jammu and Kashmir issue. There will be discussions on the issues like public sector disinvestment, rising inflation, minority issues and women's issues, while youth will discuss New Education Policy and rising unemployment. The Agriculture Committee will discuss the legalisation of MSP, loan waiver and the wheat price issue. On the part of the organisation committee, the national, state, district and block level reforms will be discussed. The "One Family One Ticket" strategy is also on the agenda for discussion.

The moto of Congress behind holding the exercise is to deliberate upon the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The focus of Chintan Shivir will be formulating an action plan for the party, and steps to be taken to strengthen the organisation.

Also Read | Congress will form next government in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi ​

Latest India News