Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha: We are headmasters of school you study in, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut targetted BJP during Citizenship Bill debate.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed BJP in Rajya Sabha during debate on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill suggesting that Shiv Sena is master of political manoeuvres being undertaken by political parties. However, it was not clear from his comments whether Shiv Sena will support or oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha. Raut's slamming of the BJP is latest in a series of verbal duel between both parties that started after their bitter split in Maharashtra.

"The school in which you study, I am Headmaster of that. The Headmaster of our school was Balasaheb Thackeray. Atalji was also there. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was also there. We respect all of them," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that he does not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone.

Shiv Sena supported introduction and passage of Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha. However, on Tuesday, Sena indicated that it will not support the bill in Rajya Sabha unless issues raised by the party on Citizenship Bill are addressed.

During his Rajya Sabha speech on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut sought to highlight protests against Citizenship Bill in various parts of the country.

He said that he knew the difference between illegal intruders and refugees but wanted to know from the Home Minister if the illegal intruders would be expelled after the bill is passed.

He also wanted to know how from Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether refugees would get voting rights once they were given citizenship according to the proposed law.

Shiv Sena's hardened stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was made clear by party chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray himself on Tuesday.

"We need to change this notion that one who supports the Bill and the BJP is a patriot and one who opposes it is anti-national.The government should answer all the issues raised on the Bill," said Thackeray on Tuesday.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was tabled for Rajya Sabha's approval on Wednesday.

