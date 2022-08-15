Chhattisgarh: Five of family killed as house wall collapses following heavy rains in Kanker

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Chhattisgarh: Wall of house collapses in Kanker

Highlights Kanker district has been witnessing incessant rains from the last two days

A team of the district administration and police personnel had rushed to the village

The area has been cut off from the main road due to an overflowing drain

Chhattisgarh: In a tragic incident, five members of a family were killed after a wall of their house collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday. The district has been witnessing incessant rains from the last two days.

The incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when the victims were sleeping in their mud house, the officials said.

After being alerted, a team of the district administration and police personnel rushed to the village on a boat as the area has been cut off from the main road due to an overflowing drain, they said.

On August 12, a compound wall of a company collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city.

No casualties was reported in the incident, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Wagle Estate area of the city around 12 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

The wall collapsed by the side of the road near a nullah and the protection wall of the housing complex near it was also in a precarious condition, he said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and cleared the debris, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Bihar: Several labourers injured after under-construction bridge collapses in Katihar

Latest India News