Bihar: Several labourers injured after under-construction bridge collapses in Katihar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. An under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Katihar on Sunday.

Highlights An under-construction bridge collapsed in Katihar's Barari on Sunday (July 31)

The injured labourers were referred to Purnia for medical treatment

Former MLA of RJD, Niraj Yadav alleged negligence in the work by the concerned department

Bihar news updates : Several labourers got injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Katihar's Barari on Sunday (July 31).

The injured labourers were referred to Purnia for medical treatment.

Reacting to the incident, former MLA of RJD, Niraj Yadav alleged negligence in the work by the concerned department.

"Negligence is being done in the work due to the collusion of the sensor and the departmental officers. There are two child labourers also stuck after the incident, which the administration is not disclosing," he said.

Meanwhile, JDU Barari MLA, Vijay Singh said that the incident will be probed and the responsible ones will not be spared.

"It's a sad incident. We laid the foundation stone for it 5-6 months ago. It will be probed and those found responsible will not be spared," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar school faces action after viral video shows students chopping wood, cutting stones

ALSO READ: Bihar: Student gets '151 marks out of total 100' in Political Science examination

Latest India News