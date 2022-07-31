Bihar school faces action after viral video shows students chopping wood, cutting stones

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Children can be seen chopping wood, cutting stones and digging the ground.

A video has gone viral on social media wherein students of a government school in Bihar can be seen performing menial jobs in flagrant violation of the anti-child labor law. District Magistrate, Jehanabad, Richie Pandey, admitted that he was in the know of the matter and disciplinary action has been ordered against authorities of the school concerned.

In the footage, children can be seen chopping wood, cutting stones and digging the ground. "We took note of the video and on Friday visited the school, situated in Islampur panchayat under Kako block of the district. The state of affairs left much to be desired," said the DM. He said that upkeep at the school was abysmal and the attendance very low.

"Blackboards were broken. Mid-day meals being prepared were also not up to the mark," said Pandey, adding that technical experts have also been asked to examine the video for further action. "Prima facie, authorities at the school warrant disciplinary action. Orders have been issued for the same," the DM stated

ALSO READ | Bihar: Student gets '151 marks out of total 100' in Political Science examination

ALSO READ | Desh Ki Awaaz survey: Will JD(U) form government in Bihar if elections were held today? Details here

Latest India News