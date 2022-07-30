Desh Ki Awaaz survey: Will JD(U) form government in Bihar if elections were held today? Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The voting percentage in the India TV-Matrize opinion poll stood at 26.3 percent for RJD.

Desh Ki Awaaz poll survey : The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) would have grabbed 83 seats in Bihar if the assembly elections were held today. Not far behind is the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) which may get 83 seats according to the results of a survey conducted by India TV. There are 243 seats in the Bihar legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) may win 38 seats with Congress securing 11 seats. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may win one seat and Others may win 29 seats. The results of the survey were telecast on India's No. 1 news channel India TV on Saturday, July 30.

The voting percentage in the India TV-Matrize opinion poll stood at 26.3 percent for RJD, 236 percent for BJP, 13.6 percent for JD-U while Congress stood achieved 7.2 percent.

When asked who they wanted to elect as the Chief Minister, 39 percent preferred Narendra Modi, 28 percent preferred Nitish Kumar, and 22 percent opted for Tejashwi Yadav. Meanwhile, 45 percent voted for a BJP-JD(U) combine in power, while 22 pc wanted an RJD-Congress combine.

Bihar is slated to go to elections in 2025. In the 2020 assembly elections, RJD had won 75, BJP 74, JD-U 43, Congress 19, LJP one and Others 31 seats.

