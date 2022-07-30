Desh Ki Awaaz survey: BJP may regain Rajasthan, retain Gujarat, close fight in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Desh Ki Awaz: India TV poll

Desh ki Awaaz Opinion survey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can register a landslide win on 362 LS seats out of a total of 543, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, a nationwide opinion poll by India TV-Matrize News Communication says. The results of the survey, titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation), was first telecast first on Friday on India’s No. 1 news channel India TV. Follow more poll-related survey results today (Saturday July 30) on India TV. According to the survey, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win only 97 LS seats if general elections are held now, with ‘Others’ including small, regional parties and independents projected to win 84 seats. The survey also stated that if elections are held today, Narendra Modi will lead the polls with 48% votes while Rahul Gandhi will be in second spot with 11% votes.

Yesterday, the entire country got a picture what the possible results of the Lok Sabha elections would be on India TV if an election was held now. If the Lok Sabha elections were held today, the India TV survey predicted 326 seats will be won by the BJP-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the NDA could win 362 seats. But what if there are assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan today? Watch India TV's latest survey today on the assembly elections in 11 states of the country.

The India TV survey has been done between July 11 and July 24. During this, the survey team reached 136 parliamentary seats in the country and got to know the opinion of the people. A total of 34 thousand people were included in this survey, out of which 20 thousand are men and 15 thousand are women. The margin of error in this survey is minus/plus two. In this way, this survey has been done on a very large scale and has the power to show the mood of the public to a great extent.

