Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Desh Ki Awaaz survey: BJP may regain Rajasthan, retain Gujarat, close fight in Chhattisgarh
Live now

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: BJP may regain Rajasthan, retain Gujarat, close fight in Chhattisgarh

On Friday, the entire country got a picture what the possible results of the Lok Sabha elections would be on India TV if an election was held now. If the Lok Sabha elections were held today, the India TV survey predicted 326 seats will be won by the BJP-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2022 16:46 IST
Desh Ki Awaz: India TV poll
Image Source : INDIA TV Desh Ki Awaz: India TV poll

Desh ki Awaaz Opinion survey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can register a landslide win on 362 LS seats out of a total of 543, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, a nationwide opinion poll by India TV-Matrize News Communication says. The results of the survey, titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation), was first telecast first on Friday on India’s No. 1 news channel India TV.  Follow more poll-related survey results today (Saturday July 30) on India TV. According to the survey, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win only 97 LS seats if general elections are held now, with ‘Others’ including small, regional parties and independents projected to win 84 seats. The survey also stated that if elections are held today, Narendra Modi will lead the polls with 48% votes while Rahul Gandhi will be in second spot with 11% votes. 

Yesterday, the entire country got a picture what the possible results of the Lok Sabha elections would be on India TV if an election was held now. If the Lok Sabha elections were held today, the India TV survey predicted 326 seats will be won by the BJP-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the NDA could win 362 seats. But what if there are assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan today? Watch India TV's latest survey today on the assembly elections in 11 states of the country.

The India TV survey has been done between July 11 and July 24. During this, the survey team reached 136 parliamentary seats in the country and got to know the opinion of the people. A total of 34 thousand people were included in this survey, out of which 20 thousand are men and 15 thousand are women. The margin of error in this survey is minus/plus two. In this way, this survey has been done on a very large scale and has the power to show the mood of the public to a great extent.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Desh Ki Awaaz- Day 2

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 30, 2022 4:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Himachal Pradesh: Will BJP retain power if polls are held today?

    BJP may retain power in Himachal Pradesh which goes to assembly polls later this year. According to the opinion poll, BJP is projected to win 47 seats, Congress may win 17 seats, AAP one seat and Others three.

     

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Who is the people's choice as Punjab CM?

    Final votes for who people want as the Punjab CM:

    • Bhagwant Mann (AAP): 40%
    • Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD): 19%
    • Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress): 16%
    • Ashwani Sharma (BJP): 15%
    • Other: 10%
  • Jul 30, 2022 4:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Will AAP retain power in Punjab if elections take place now?

    If elections are held now in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party may retain power but with a reduced majority. In the 117-seat assembly, AAP may win 72 seats, BJP 16 seats, Akali Dal 11 seats, Congress 9 and other nine seats. In this year’s assembly polls, AAP had won 92 seats, Congress 18, Akali Dal 3, BJP 2, and Others 2 seats.

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Is Punjab happy with the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt?

    Asked whether you want to change the present government, 46 per cent said ‘No’, 41 per cent said ‘Yes’. Asked how is AAP government’s performance, 32 pc said they were not happy, 31 pc said they were happy, 24 pc said, AAP did what they promised, 13 pc said, they made a mistake (galti ho gayi).

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Chhattisgarh: Who do the people want as the CM?

    India TV poll results:

    • Congress' Bhupesh Baghel - 24%
    • BJP chief Vishnudeo Sai - 29%
    • Raman Singh - 14%
    • TS Singh Deo - 11%
  • Jul 30, 2022 4:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Voting in the name of Modi or Baghel: What do the people of Chhattisgarh think?

    38 per cent of respondents said they would vote in the name of Modi, while 22 pc opted for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Among the choices for CM, 29 pc said they would support State BJP chief Vishnudeo Sai, 24 pc opted for Bhupesh Baghel and 14 pc for ex-CM Raman Singh.

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Who will people vote as CM in Chhattisgarh?

    In the 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly BJP may fall short of majority as it is projected to win 43 seats, while the ruling Congress party may win 40 seats. Others may win 17 seats and could become the deciding factor. It may become a close contest.  In the 2018 elections, Congress had won 68, BJP had won 15 and Others had won 7 seats. Voting percentage in opinion poll: Congress 40 pc and BJP 43 pc.

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Rahul Gandhi, Mamata or Kejriwal? Who is the strongest political opponent of PM

    According to nationwide opinion poll by India TV-Matrize News Communication, 23 per cent of people feel Rahul Gandhi still can be a tough opponent to the PM. Closely followed by Arvind Kejriwal (19%), and Mamata Banerjee (11%). READ

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    How many LS seats will NDA get in UP if polls are held now? Read to know

    According to a survey by India TV-Matterize, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance in Uttar Pradesh will get 52 per cent votes as against 50 per cent in 2019. At the same time, 21 percent of votes can be achieved by Akhilesh Yadav, whereas in 2019, 18 percent votes were got by him. READ
     

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:22 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Modi is country's first choice as PM, Rahul Gandhi on second spot

    When citizens were asked about their first choice for Prime Minister choice during the survey, 48% said they would want to see Narendra Modi again as PM. Modi was followed by Rahul Gandhi with 11%, Mamata Banerjee 8%, Sonia Gandhi 7%, Mayawati 6%, Sharad Pawar 6 %, and Arvind Kejriwal 5 %, Nitish Kumar 4 %, K Chandrashekhar Rao 3 % and Priyanka Vadra with 2 %. READ
     

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Who will people vote as CM in Rajasthan?

    During the survey, when the people of Rajasthan were asked who would they vote for if they are asked to vote in the state assembly elections today, 28 percent of the voters took current CM Ashok Gehlot's side. However, when people were asked what would they do if they are asked to vote in the name of Modi, 48% stood by the PM's name.  11 percent people, however, said they would vote in the name of former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, while 19 percent voters said that they would vote in the name of development.

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Will the Udaipur beheading incident affect the Rajasthan elections?

    When asked whether the Kanhaiyalal murder case of Udaipur would have an impact in the Rajasthan assembly elections, 69 per cent people answered yes. At the same time, 23 percent people believed that this work will have no effect in the Rajasthan elections. 8 per cent of the people were not in a position to say anything.

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:09 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    57% people think BJP can come to power

    In Rajasthan, 57% people think BJP can come to power. 28% want present CM Ashok Gehlot to be the CM again 

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP is expected to get 148 seats in Rajasthan

    As far as seats translation is concerned, BJP is expected to get 148 seats, Congress can get 42 and other will bag 10 if elections are held today

  • Jul 30, 2022 4:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Wo will be India's favourite CM

    Today we will show you the picture of assembly elections in 11 states. There are some of these states where elections are going to be held in the next two years. 

Top News

Latest News