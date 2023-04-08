Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites arrested with explosives from Sukma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE They were planning to plant the explosives to target security personnel.

Sukma: Two Naxalites were arrested and explosives were allegedly seized from their possession in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said a police official on Saturday. According to the police, they were planning to plant the explosives to target security personnel.

The Naxalites were apprehended on Friday from a hill near Kunna village under Kukanar police station limits, some 400 kilometres from Raipur. The arrested have been identified as Muchak Sukhram (28) and Madvi Kosa (30), who carry rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

"They were apprehended on Friday on a tip-off from a hill near Kunna village under Kukanar police station limits, some 400 kilometres from Raipur, by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and local police. We had received information of Naxalites making improvised explosive devices in Kukanar," he said.

Were making IEDs to target security forces

"Sukhram is active in the local organisation squad and Kosa is a militia commander. A tiffin bomb weighing around 10 kilograms, 12 detonators, 60 kilograms of ammonium nitrate (used in explosives), switches, fire crackers etc were recovered from them," he added. They have confessed to making IEDs to target security forces engaged in anti-Naxalite operations, the official informed.

