Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans killed in firing by Naxals in Rajnandgaon

Chhattisgarh: Unknown Naxalites fired around 20 rounds on two cops in Chhattisgarh. As per reports, both the jawans were killed.

February 20, 2023
Chhattisgarh: Naxalites on Monday fired over 20 rounds on two cops in Chhattisgarh. Head constable Rajesh Singh and his companion were attacked by the unknown Naxalites between Chandsuraj and Bortalav. As per reports, Head constable Rajesh Singh died on spot and his companion was taken for treatment. 

Naxalites fired around 20 rounds on cops

'Unknown Naxalites fired around 20 rounds on Head constable Rajesh Singh & his companion b/w Chandsuraj & Bortalav. During this, Rajesh Singh died on spot & his companion is under treatment. Teams of ITBP and District Force is investigating on the spot.' a tweet from ANI reads. 

Later, SP Rajnandgaon Abhishek Meena informed that both the jawans were killed being fired upon by Naxals. 

