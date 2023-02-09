Chhattisgarh: 7 students dead, several injured after auto collides with truck in Kanker

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Several school children died after an auto collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

Chhattisgarh: At least seven schoolchildren have died and several others were injured after an auto collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Korar village in Kanker district. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital in Korar.

"The news of the death of 5 school children in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at Korar Chilhati Chowk in Kanker district is heartbreaking. Four children were seriously injured in the incident and all possible help is being extended by the health department to them. May God give courage to the families of the dead. Instructions have been given to the administration to provide all possible help," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said.