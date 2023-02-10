Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Local BJP leader killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

Local BJP Leader Killed: A shocking incident from the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh caught the attention of people as a local BJP leader Sagar Sahu was shot dead by suspected Naxalities on Friday evening. According to the state police, the incident took place around 8 pm. As per an official, two unidentified persons barged into Sagar Sahu's house and shot him. Sagar Sahu was the vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP.

Sagar Sahu succumbed to his injuries

As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons barged into Sahu's house and shot him in front of his family members. The injured Sahu was taken to the Narayanpur district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Investigation underway

“Prima facie the incident seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites but the investigation is underway, he added. On Sunday, Neelkanth Kakem (40), president of the Awapalli mandal unit of the BJP, was hacked to death by Naxalites in the Bijapur district.

(with inputs from PTI)

