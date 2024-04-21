10 police personnel injured as their bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a tragic accident, at least 10 CRPF personnel were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. The police said the incident happened on Sunday when the bus was ferrying the personnel on poll duty.

According to the police, the incident took place near Raikot village on Geedam-Jagdalpur road under Geedam police station limits when the bus ferrying the police personnel lost control after the driver took a turn to save a cattle that suddenly arrived there. Significantly, the security personnel were travelling for poll duty. They were heading from Faraspal (Dantewada) to Gariband in the Mahasamund parliamentary constituency, which will go to the polls on April 26.

"At least 10 personnel sustained injuries in the accident. Of which five were admitted to the hospital while the others were discharged after being administered preliminary treatment," the police said.

Tragically, today's incident comes a mere day later, when in a separate yet similar accident, at least 21 police and Home Guard personnel were injured. The Jawans met with a tragic accident after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The police said the accident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, when the jawans (travelling in the bus) were on their way back to their home district, Rajgarh, after performing their election duty.

The police said the tragic accident occurred around 4 a.m. near Baretha Ghat on the Bhopal-Betul highway when the bus abruptly changed its direction to avoid a truck that crossed its path. However, it leads to a fatal accident, with many injuries being reported.

The police said of the total injured, eight of the personnel had received serious injuries and were shifted to the district hospital for immediate medical attention. At the same time, the other jawans with minor injuries were being treated at Shahpur Hospital.



