Madhya Pradesh: 21 police, Home Guard jawans injured as bus carrying them overturns in Betul

In a tragic accident, at least 21 police and Home Guard personnel were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The police said the accident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, when the jawans (travelling in the bus) were on their way back to their home district, Rajgarh, after performing their election duty.

The police said the tragic accident occurred around 4 a.m. near Baretha Ghat on the Bhopal-Betul highway when the bus abruptly changed its direction to avoid a truck that crossed its path. However, it leads to a fatal accident, with many injuries being reported.

The police said of the total injured, eight of the personnel had received serious injuries and were shifted to the district hospital for immediate medical attention. At the same time, the other jawans with minor injuries were being treated at Shahpur Hospital.

Further, speaking of the incident, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shalini Paraste said the accident took place around 4 a.m.

"It happened when the bus carrying a total of 40 jawans, including five policemen and the remaining home guard, was on its way to Rajgarh after their election duty in Chhindwara," she said.