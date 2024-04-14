Rajasthan: Six of family, including two children, burnt alive as car rams into truck on Churu-Salasar Highway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

In a tragic incident, six people were charred to death after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on the Churu-Salasar Highway in Rajasthan, the police said on Sunday (April 14). The incident took place at around 2.30 pm in Fatehpur, Sikar when a speeding car collided with a truck on the highway, which ignited the fire in both car and the truck which carried cotton. The car passengers, all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, were going to Hisar from Salasar Balaji Temple when the accident occurred, they said.

What did the police say?

According to the police, two children are also among those who died. The accident happened 200 meters after climbing Ashirwad Pulia. The car collided with the truck. The car is said to be holding the number plate of Uttar Pradesh.

Fatehpur Kotwali SHO Subhash Bijarania said that after receiving information about the accident, fire brigade vehicles were rushed from Fatehpur, Ramgarh and Laxmangarh.

"The fire in the car was brought under control in about half an hour. Six burnt people have been taken out from inside the car. The burnt people have not been identified yet. The work of extinguishing the fire in the truck is going on," the police said.

On receiving information about the accident, SDM Damayanti Kanwar, DSP Rampratap Bishnoi, Fatehpur Sadar SHO Muneshi Meena also reached the spot.

