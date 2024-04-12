Rider dies after school bus slams into bike, autorickshaw in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV School bus hits bike, autorickshaw in Central Delhi, rider dies

A school bus hit a motorcycle and an auto in Delhi on Friday due to brake failure. The bike rider died in the hospital after he was rushed there. Meanwhile, the auto driver sustained injuries while the children remained unharmed.

The incident took place in IP Estate Police Station area of Delhi in the early hours of April 12. The bus driver informed the police that due to the change in traffic lights, the brakes of the bus were not applied properly which led to him hitting the bike rider and the auto driver.

The bus belonged to a private school and at the time of the accident, it was carrying close to 42 students. The bike was crushed by the bus following which the rider was seriously injured, who died in the hospital. The police are investigating the matter and have seized the bus already.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, a 62-year-old BJP worker lost his life after mistakenly being hit by an SUV car owned by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. The incident occurred during a campaigning event by the BJP Minister in Bengaluru's KR Puram area near a Ganesh temple when the deceased, identified as Prakash, crashed into the SUV standing nearby with the door opened.

ALSO READ | Indian woman dies in car accident in US's Pennsylvania, Embassy assures support to kin

ALSO READ | Noida: 25-year-old man dies after sliding in waterpark at GIP Mall