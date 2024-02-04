Chhattisgarh: CRPF officer, who was injured in Maoist attack in Dantewada, succumbs to injuries

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Chhattisgarh: Security personnel at a blast site in Dantewada district.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gireesh Babu, who was injured in a Maoist-triggered landmine blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, passed away at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. The tragic incident occurred on February 1, and the ASI breathed his last on February 2. ASI Gireesh Babu hailed from Killi village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The brave officer had recently relocated from Jammu and Kashmir to Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

Injury in Maoist attack

On February 1, ASI Gireesh Babu sustained injuries in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Recognising the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS for advanced medical care.

Condolences and support

Upon receiving news of ASI Gireesh Babu's demise, representatives from the district administration and Etawah Police administrative officers visited his residence in Killi village. The officer's sacrifice is acknowledged, and condolences are extended to his family and colleagues.

Transition from Jammu and Kashmir to Chhattisgarh

ASI Gireesh Babu's recent shift from Jammu and Kashmir to Chhattisgarh highlights the challenging nature of duty in regions affected by insurgency. His dedication to service is a testament to the sacrifices made by security personnel in maintaining peace and security in vulnerable areas.

Statement from Etawah SSP

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma confirmed the unfortunate demise of ASI Gireesh Babu, emphasising the injuries sustained in the explosion as the cause. The SSP expressed the sorrowful news to the news agency ANI.

The sacrifice of ASI Gireesh Babu serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by security forces combating insurgency, and the nation mourns the loss of a brave officer who dedicated his life to ensuring the safety and well-being of fellow citizens.

Also read | Chhattisgarh: CRPF assistant sub-inspector injured in Naxalite-triggered blast in Dantewada