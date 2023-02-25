Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh: Jawan of Indian Army shot dead by Naxals in Kanker

Chhattisgarh: A jawan of the Indian Army was shot dead by Naxals in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the jawan identified as Moti Ram Anchla was killed in the insurgency-hit Kanker. He visited his village Useli under Amabeda PS limits to take part in a fair. As per reports, a group of armed Naxals shot him dead.

Khoman Sinha, Kanker additional SP informed that 'A jawan of Indian Army shot dead by naxals in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The jawan, identified as Moti Ram Anchla, went to village Useli under Amabeda PS limits to take part in a local fair where a group of armed Naxals shot him dead.'

The killing took place hours after three police personnel were killed in an encounter with the Naxalites in the Sukma district of the state. The incident in Kanker took place at a market in Useli village under Amabeda police station limits, an official said here. Army man Moti Ram Anchla (28), a resident of Bade Tevda village in the area, was on leave. He was visiting the market when suspected Naxalites, dressed as civilians, shot him, killing him on the spot, the police official said.

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, he said. Earlier in the day, three District Reserve Guard personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in the Sukma district of the state.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Newly-married couple found dead before reception, investigation underway

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans killed in firing by Naxals in Rajnandgaon