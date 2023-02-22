Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chhattisgarh: Newly-married couple found dead before reception, investigation underway

Chhattisgarh: A newlywed couple was found dead in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur just before their wedding reception. Police on Wednesday informed that the bodies of the newly married couple had stab injuries. According to the police, it is suspected that a scuffle broke out between the duo just before their reception and the man stabbed his wife to death before killing himself.

Reception was scheduled for Tuesday Night

The incident took place at Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits late Tuesday evening, an official here said. Aslam (24) and Kahkasha Bano (22) got married on Sunday and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night. The duo was getting ready for the function inside their room when the groom's mother heard screams of the bride and rushed there, he said.

Family members found them unconscious

"The room was locked from the inside and when the duo did not respond, the family members peeped through a window and found them lying unconscious in a pool of blood, following which they informed the police," he said. Police broke open the door and sent their bodies with stab injuries for post-mortem, he said, adding that a knife was recovered from the spot.

Argument suspected between the couple

"Prima facie it seems that an argument broke out between the couple and the man attacked his wife with a knife and then killed himself," he said. However, an investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

