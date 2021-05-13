Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
'Busy in election': Manish Sisodia accuses Centre of Covid vaccine mismanagement

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday targetted the Centre over the availability of vaccine in the country, especially in the national capital.

New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2021 20:05 IST
Speaking exclusively to India TV, Manish Sisodia alleged Centre for mismangement on vaccine production in the country initially when the national vaccination drive was launched in the country in back in January.

Raising questions on Centre's vaccine policy, Sisodia criticised government's move to export vaccine, which created vaccine scarcity when the country needed the most. He said other nations were able to do it while the government was focussing on elections.

