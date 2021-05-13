Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
216 crore vaccine doses to be available in 5 months between Aug-Dec, enough to cover all: Govt

It also said Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available by next week.

New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2021 18:54 IST
As states grapple with a shortage of coronavirus vaccines, the Centre on Thursday said that over two billion doses will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population.

"Two billion doses (216 crore) will be made in the country in five months for India and for people of India. Vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," Niti Ayog Member VK Paul said, adding by the first quarter of the next year, the number is likely to be three billion, news agency ANI reported.

He estimated that between August to December, production of 75 crore doses of Covishield is estimated, while 55 cores doses of Covaxin will be made available.

Further, Biological E is expected to produce 30 crore doses, Zydus Cadila 5 crore, Serum Institute of India 20 crore doses of Novavax, and Bharat Biotech 10 crore doses of its nasal vaccine, while Gennova will make available 6 crore doses and Sputnik V 15.6 crore doses.

