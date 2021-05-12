Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Entire process of foreign aid to fight COVID is transparent: Niti Aayog.

The entire process of foreign aid to fight the second wave of COVID-19 is transparent, and so far 87 consignments from 28 countries have been received and delivered without delay to the states, government think tank Niti Aayog said on Wednesday.

The Aayog further said that distribution is based on a standard operating procedure and all states/UTs have been supported to date.

"The entire process of foreign aid is transparent, digital & end-to-end. We have a system where donors can track their consignments. The very fact that 95 per cent of received items have been delivered to rightful beneficiaries, without delay, is testimony to this," the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

"To date, 87 consignments from 28 countries have been received & delivered without delay to the States. Priority is given to high case burden & resource-scarce states," it added.

According to the Aayog, there are three channels for receiving aid – government to government, where the aid is routed via the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, private to government, which happens through COVAID portal and donations through states, NGOs and CSO.

