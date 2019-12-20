Video shows fire raging out of police jeep in Bulandshahr, protesters pelt stones

Violent protests in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Violent protests broke out against the amended citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday. Protests turned violent when protesters set ablaze vehicles in the area. The agitators also indulged in stone-pelting.

Visuals show massive violence in Bulandshahr as fire raged out from a police vehicle, set on fire by the protesters. The police lathi-charged protesters pelting stones on them. Several cops and protesters were reported to be injured in the protests. Meanwhile, internet services were suspended in Bulandshahr to avoid furtherance of any violence in the region.

Any protest that engages in violence loses its force. Maintain peace and calm. #bulandshahr#CitizenshipAmendmentAct #ProtestAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/YDMW0d4QqI — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) December 20, 2019

Protesters went berserk in Kanpur, Firozabad, Bijnor, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur and many other areas. In many places, the protesters attacked police personnel who in retaliation lathi-charged on them and fired tear gas shells.