British Sikh Federation condemns security lapse during PM's Punjab visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ferozepur: Prime Minister Narendra Modis cavalcade stuck on a flyover, in Ferozepur, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The British Sikh Federation on Sunday condemned the security breach lapse during PM Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday. The Sikh body in its statement said, "The PM is a democratically elected head of the government and represents the entire country and not just one state. Therefore, no one should undermine the authority of a leader who has to steer the country".

"It is a sad indictment of the security arrangements surrounding his visit that allowed a handful of an unruly mob to hamper the visit planned to exercise his democratic right to meet and greet the public", it further stated.

The Sikh body criticized the breach in security arrangements of the PM and said that it was looking forward to knowing what the PM had to say.

PM Modi's cavalcade was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5 after which he returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

The Punjab government has maintained that there was no security lapse but has ordered a probe into the incident.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea on the matter. The plea has sought a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future.

Latest India News