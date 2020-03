BREAKING: Ujjain's Mahakal Temple shut due to coronavirus outbreak Ujjain's Mahakal Temple has been shut due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken by the temple board. According to the orders, devotees will not be allowed to attend the Bhasma Aarti till March 31. No VIPs will be let inside, the order said.

BREAKING: Ujjain's Mahakal Temple shut due to coronavirus outbreak Ujjain's Mahakal Temple has been shut due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken by the temple board. According to the orders, devotees will not be allowed to attend the Bhasma Aarti till March 31. No VIPs will be let inside, the order said. Mahakal Temple

mahakaleshwar bhasm arti