India is talking to different countries to make Rupay acceptable in their nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

“Not just that, the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), the BHIM app, and NCPI (the National Payments Corporation of India) are all now being worked in such a way that their systems in their respective country, however, robust or otherwise can talk to our system and the inter-operability itself will give strength for Indians expertise in those countries,” she said.