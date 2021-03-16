Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 16

Tuesday, March 16, 2021
     
March 16, 2021 6:10 IST
Live updates :Breaking News March 16

  • Mar 16, 2021 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Tamil Nadu reports 836 new COVID-19 cases

    The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Tamil Nadu, with the state logging 836 fresh infections, including a returnee from Armenia, taking the caseload to 8.60 lakh, while four more fatalities took the toll to 12,551. The state has been reporting an increase in cases since March 5, with recoveries being on the lower side as against the earlier trend of outnumbering fresh infections. On Monday too, the number was lesser with 553 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,42,862, leaving 5,149 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

  • Mar 16, 2021 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    10 injured in Karachi blast

    A Pakistani paramilitary soldier was killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army on Monday.
    The terror attack in Karachi's congested Orangi town was carried out through a bomb planted on a parked motorcycle which was detonated when a Rangers vehicle passed through the area. The outlawed separatist militant group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack in which one soldier of the paramilitary Rangers was killed and 10 others, including two Rangers personnel, were injured.
     

  • Mar 16, 2021 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    40-yr-old woman found hanging at home

     A 40-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling inside her house in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Monday evening, police said
    The deceased has been identified as Shweta. She was divorced and living with her mother, they said.

    "Information regarding the incident was received at 6:42 pm, following which police reached the spot where they found the body. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body has been shifted to AIIMS," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

     

  • Mar 16, 2021 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan to introduce new 'agriculture budget' for farmers' welfare

    The Rajasthan government gives priority to the agriculture sector and a new “agriculture budget” will be introduced in the state from next year to fulfill the dreams of farmers, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria said on Monday. Efforts are being made to provide all facilities to the farmers online through innovations. Also, the department is working to provide agricultural equipment on rent, Kataria said. He was replying to the discussion on demand for grants in the state assembly following which the House passed over Rs 37.56 billion for agriculture and Rs 18.29 billion for animal husbandry departments by a voice vote.
     

  • Mar 16, 2021 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    10-year jail term to rape accused

    A POCSO court awarded 10 years imprisonment to a man for raping a minor and also slapped a fine of Rs 1.80 lakh on him. Special public prosecutor Utakarsh Vats said that an FIR was lodged at Modinagar Police Station against Shushil for raping a minor in 2019. He was known to the victim’s family and visited her house often, Vats said.

    Chief Special Judge of POCSO court Mahendra Srivastav pronounced the verdict. According to Vats, the convict had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the victim’s father but refused to return the money when asked. 

  • Mar 16, 2021 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Trivendra Rawat not happy with diluting COVID restrictions for Kumbh

    Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday expressed disagreement with his successor Tirath Singh Rawat's decision to dilute some COVID-19 restrictions for those attending the ongoing Mahakumbh. Trivendra Singh Rawat said coronavirus cases are rising once again in the country and all precautions need to be taken again the virus.

    His remarks came in the backdrop of Chief Minister Rawat's announcement that pilgrims need not produce negative COVID-19 reports 72 hours prior to their arrival in Haridwar for the Mahakumbh.

